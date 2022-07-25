No head-to-head telecasts this week, but solid action for three nights in a row with fan favorite Danny “Swift” Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr in Saturday’s main attraction.
THURSDAY
DAZN has a card headlined by unbeaten super lightweight Jousce “Tito” Gonzalez (12-0-1, 11 KOs) against Jose Angulo (14-2, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder from the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California.
FRIDAY
ESTRELLA TV presents WBC #13 ranked middleweight Amilcar “El Pety” Vidal (15-0. 12 KOs) against Gabriel Omar “El Loco” Díaz (12-3-0, 4 KOs) for the WBC Latin title from Alberto Isabella’s American Box Gym in Montevideo, Uruguay.
SATURDAY
SHOWTIME returns with a terrific tripleheader headlined by two-division world champion Danny “Swift” Garcia (36-3, 21 KOs) making his super welterweight debut against Jose Benavidez Jr. (27-1-1, 18 KOs) in a twelve-rounder from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The other two fights are heavyweight Adam Kownacki (20-2, 15 KOs) against Ali Eren Demirezen (16-1, 12 KOs) and unbeaten super lightweight Gary Antuanne Russell (15-0, 15 KOs) against two-division champion Rances Barthelemy (29-1-1, 15 KOs) in a pair of ten-rounders. There are some big names fighting on the off-TV undercard that SHOWTIME may stream on their social media. Stay tuned for updates.
This fight either will prolong Danny’s career or end it.
Father and son ready to cash out at this point. The big money fight would be either Charlo or Tszyu. But I doubt he gets to leap to the front of the line like Tszyu did.
If he wins this fight and doesn’t and he’s interested, Danny Garcia – Fundora would be a great fight imo.
At this point on Danny’s boxing career, Fundora outboxes and perhaps stop him.I truly believe that Danny vs Tszyu could be fantastic
Damn I didn’t even think about Fundura as a possible opponent?! Honestly, as you know it’s not a big money fight and way too much risk! Garcia vs Lara or Harrison if he wins!
I actually heard they were talking about Thurman – Lara in October at a catchweight. Garcia – Harrison would work though. I don’t know if he’s still fighting, but Hurd can get in there too if he can get back to 154.