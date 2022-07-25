No head-to-head telecasts this week, but solid action for three nights in a row with fan favorite Danny “Swift” Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr in Saturday’s main attraction.

THURSDAY

DAZN has a card headlined by unbeaten super lightweight Jousce “Tito” Gonzalez (12-0-1, 11 KOs) against Jose Angulo (14-2, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder from the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California.

FRIDAY

ESTRELLA TV presents WBC #13 ranked middleweight Amilcar “El Pety” Vidal (15-0. 12 KOs) against Gabriel Omar “El Loco” Díaz (12-3-0, 4 KOs) for the WBC Latin title from Alberto Isabella’s American Box Gym in Montevideo, Uruguay.

SATURDAY

SHOWTIME returns with a terrific tripleheader headlined by two-division world champion Danny “Swift” Garcia (36-3, 21 KOs) making his super welterweight debut against Jose Benavidez Jr. (27-1-1, 18 KOs) in a twelve-rounder from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The other two fights are heavyweight Adam Kownacki (20-2, 15 KOs) against Ali Eren Demirezen (16-1, 12 KOs) and unbeaten super lightweight Gary Antuanne Russell (15-0, 15 KOs) against two-division champion Rances Barthelemy (29-1-1, 15 KOs) in a pair of ten-rounders. There are some big names fighting on the off-TV undercard that SHOWTIME may stream on their social media. Stay tuned for updates.