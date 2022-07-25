By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® is deeply saddened to announce that beloved boxing photographer Stacey Snyder passed away this past week. Snyder, a Dallas native, was a mainstay in the Dallas-Fort Worth boxing scene for many years where she honed her skills as a photographer and soon became one of the best in the sport.

Snyder was the photographer for former junior welterweight champ Maurice “Mighty Mo” Hooker from the beginning of his career as he rose from rather obscurity in Dallas to a world title. And most recently she shot photos during fight week for former junior lightweight champion Jamel Herring back in May, who announced his retirement in the ring post fight. Herring shared this sentiment about Snyder upon learning of her death, “One of the best people in boxing you could have in your corner and life.”

She also counted the likes of boxing royalty from the past like legendary trainer Emanuel Steward and HBO’s unofficial judge Harold Lederman as good friends until their passing as well as current Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach. Roach posted on Twitter, “You will be deeply missed, Stacey. Rest in Peace, my friend. My most sincere condolences to the Snyder family and all those affected by this loss.”

And what a loss it is for all that knew her. Snyder helped everyone in the sport, from world champs to four round pro debut fighters, fellow photographers to new media members cutting their teeth in the cutthroat business of boxing. She shared all she knew, and she knew a lot, and did it without fanfare. Snyder was simply a kind, sweet person, who wanted everyone to do well and would go out of her way to try and help. Likely not a coincidence, as a great camera person, she would rather be behind the lens documenting others, never seeking the spotlight for herself.

Although her hobby was boxing photography and she was a pro, her true passion was helping others, especially fighters, as she saw firsthand the struggle they face, many that came from broken homes and great hardship. She saw fighters everyday at her old gym, Maple Ave Boxing Gym, once the home to unified welterweight champ Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. She knew their stories and she cared for them not just in the ring, but on the outside as well.

She was someone many in boxing counted on for many years and Fightnews.com® was no exception. Snyder shared hundreds of photos over the years from small club shows around Texas to mega events at AT&T Stadium with the likes of Manny Pacquiao and Canelo Alvarez and each picture made our stories “pop.” She had a knack for getting the “money shot” or catching boxing luminaries and other celebrities ringside. She was a champion in her own right, and we will be forever grateful for her contribution to our readers. Snyder will be missed ringside with camera in tow by the boxing community and in life by her family and friends. Fightnews.com® was honored to be a part of Stacey Snyder’s journey in boxing and may she now Rest in Peace.

