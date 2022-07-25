By Damon Gonzalez

In Saturday’s main event at the Caribe Royal in Orlando Florida, super Lightweight Joseph “Blessed Hands” Adorno (16-1-2, 14 KOs) from Allentown, PA, demolished Roberto Almazan Monreal (10-18, 4 KOs) from Brownsville, Texas, finishing him off with an explosive punch that ended his night at the official time of 2:59 seconds of round two. Very impressive outing for Adorno.

Cruiserweight Adrian “Pretty Boy” Pinheiro (8-0, 8 KOs) from Orlando, Florida. battered Javier Gomez Rueda (21-17, 15 KOs) from Tijuana, Mexico, who couldn’t step out of Pinheiro’s range got stopped in the opening round at 1:21 seconds.

In a hard fight, super welterweight Jeovanny Estela from Orlando, Florida, finished off Bryant Costello at 1:39 seconds of round six with a TKO victory.

Debuting super lightweight Darrius “Hawk” Jackson from Orlando, Florida scores a TKO victory at the official time 1:36 seconds of round three over Manuel Moriera.

Cruiserweight puncher Carlos Fromenta Romero battles to a unanimous decision victory over very tough Jose Humberto Corral. All three judges score the contest 60-54 for Romero.

Super flyweight Antonio Vargas from Kissimmee, Florida makes his long awaited return to the ring by stopping Daniel Coronel from Argentina at the 1:24 mark of round number four.

Unbeaten lightweight Steven Galeano from Bronx, New York wasted no time finishing off David Morales from Nicaragua at the official time 2:22 seconds of round two by TKO victory.

Jr Welterweight Keeshawn Williams from Lanham, MD. scored a six round unanimous decision victory over a very tough Raymond Chacon. All three judges score the contest 60-54 for Williams.

In the opening bout of the night, light heavyweight Tyler Jacques from Bennington, VT needed three rounds to finish off Yildo Escobar Depestre from Miami, Florida by way of TKO at :36 seconds of opening round.

The event was ppresented by GH3 Promotions and Boxlab Promotions.