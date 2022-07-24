By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with the legendary and now hall of famer Roy Jones Jr. at Gilley’s in Dallas last night at the Kingdom Boxing card where his fighter Zechariah Lewis won his pro debut in spectacular fashion via 4th round knockout. Jones Jr. shared his thoughts on the victory from his prized pupil plus his recent induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame and his new quest as a trainer. Jones Jr. also discussed the details and excitement around his new venture ProBox TV he founded with Juan Manuel Marquez, Antonio Tarver and Paul Malignaggi and his newly formed partnership with Puerto Rican legend Miguel Cotto and his Cotto Promotions in this exclusive interview.

