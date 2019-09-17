WBA middleweight/WBC Franchise/WBA super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 KOs) and WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev (34-3-1, 28 KOs) will face off for the first time on Wednesday at a press conference at Union Station (800 N Alameda St.) in Los Angeles. The event will take place at 5PM and boxing fans are invited to attend. Arrive at 3PM for the best spots.

The Canelo-Kovalev fight will take place November 2 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.