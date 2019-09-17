By Przemek Garczarczyk

WBC super welterweight world champion Tony Harrison will be the featured guest for this week’s three-day WBC Green Belt Challenge event in Chicago to support Illinois youth boxing.

On Thursday, a meet and greet will take place at the Output Lounge (1758 W. Grand Ave.) in Chicago. This event has been coordinated specifically for boxers, coaches and boxing enthusiasts.

On Friday at The Dome at the Parkway Bank Sports Complex (27 Jennie Finch Way, Des Plaines) in Rosemont, Illinois, an amateur boxing show will take place with the support of Hitz Boxing. The show will include 15 bouts, two of which will be competing for WBC Amateur championship belts.

On Saturday, The Dome will host a professional boxing show with a WBC regional belt on the line. Several world boxing figures will be in attendance at the event.

For tickets, click here.