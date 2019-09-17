The tension between Golden Boy Promotions and lightweight contender Ryan “Kingry” Garcia continues to ratchet higher and higher. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Golden Boy CEO Oscar de la Hoya said Garcia’s social media following hasn’t transcended over to boxing.

“It just hasn’t. That’s the bottom line,” said Oscar. “So how do we do that? He has to win a world title. And who knows how to get him there? I do. Don’t listen to all these voices in your ear telling you, ‘Hey, you have 3 million followers, you’re supposed to be getting paid this much.’ Don’t listen to them. Just trust the process and you will get there.”

Garcia responded via social media. “Oscar if you don’t believe in my talents then you can release me elsewhere. Point blank period! If you do [believe in my talents], then come talk to me. Please no more press and public bashing.”