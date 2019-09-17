25-year-old Joselito Velazquez improved to 11-0 with 9 KOs after dispatching Francisco Bonilla on Saturday night via stoppage in the fourth round at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The former Mexican Olympian, who fights as a flyweight, is looking to challenge for a world title in the near future.



“I knew he was going to be a tough and complicated opponent but I was patient and I think my power is what made the difference at the end of the day,” said Velazquez after the fight. “It was a dream come true to fight in this location on Mexican Independence Day weekend. A lot of great fights have taken place in this venue and I’m happy to be part of its history.”

Velazquez is trained by legendary trainer Freddie Roach who the fighter believes has made a positive impact on his fighting game. “Freddie has elevated my game greatly. We work very well together and I’ve learned a lot from him. We get along very well on a personal level since we have some things in common.”

“Working hard, sacrifice and great conditioning are the keys to success. It’s a mindset I’ve always had and I share that with Freddie,” Velazquez said.



“I gave myself an 8.5 out of ten for tonight’s win,” he continued. “I’ll always be trying to put on a performance worthy of a 10. A performance of that level is very hard to attain but I’ll never stop chasing it.”

Manager Frank Espinoza thinks Velazquez will be ready to fight for a world title soon. “He had a great performance tonight. He’s a talented fighter and fun to watch for boxing fans,” said the well-known manager. “I think he’s going far in this sport.”

He also spoke briefly about the addition of world class trainer Freddie Roach. “Freddie is a great trainer,” continued Espinoza. “He’s made a tremendous difference for him. We feel fortunate to have Freddie in Joselito’s corner. Freddie is a game-changer and an all-time great trainer.”



“Joselito will be taking a break after this fight. His 26th birthday is coming up in a couple of weeks and then we’ll put him back in the ring and on the road to a world title,” said Espinoza who’s guided the career of ten world champions. “The sky is the limit for Joselito. He’s a hard worker, has the right attitude and a great team behind him. He definitely has what it takes.”