By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Hall of Famer Jeff Fenech has predicted his charge IBF #15 super bantamweight Brock Jarvis (17-0, 15 KOs) has the skills to become world champion and his latest victory over former IBF world title challenger Ernesto Saulong on August 31 was impressive despite a medical emergency in Thailand eight weeks earlier.



“Had he (Brock) waited an hour, he’d have lost one of them,” Fenech said. “We were in Bangkok and he just jumped on the back of a motorbike and rushed to the hospital. As soon as he had his scans, he had to have emergency surgery otherwise he’d lose a testicle … maybe I should’ve let him lose it and he would’ve made weight easier.”

Jarvis was in the hospital in Bangkok for a few days before flying to Sydney.

His performance in Bendigo was impressive on August 31 when he scored a shutout ten round decision over former world title challenger Ernesto Saulong from the Philippines.

“He’s got such a strong mental capacity,” Fenech said. “For a kid of his age, he’s fighting well above his age and I’m just so proud of him. We’ve just signed with Dean Lonergan and really we couldn’t be happier.

“And look at it like this, with 10 seconds to go in the first round, he got rocked. Then got rocked again in the second. So he had to dig pretty deep.

“But the biggest thing – and this is when you know you’ve got something special – even when he got rocked in those rounds, he won them. He fought back, he didn’t run and hold, he punched the f**k outta the other guy.

“To beat a Filipino champion you’ve gotta be able to fight. There’s five thousand of them in each weight division. You’ve gotta be able to fight.”

Brock Jarvis has signed a three contract with promoter Dean Lonergan who promoted the Manny Pacquiao vs. Jeff Horn that attracted a live gate of 51,000 fans.