DAZN will be busy on November 2. Prior to the blockbuster Canelo-Kovalev card in Las Vegas, Matchroom Boxing delivers a DAZN show at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

In the main event, undisputed female lightweight champion Katie Taylor (14-0, 6 KOs) will bid to become a two-weight world champion when she meets Christina Linardatou (12-1, 6 KOs) for the WBO super-lightweight world title.

On the same bill, former WBA lightweight champion Anthony Crolla (34-7-3, 13 KOs) takes a pre-retirement victory lap against TBA, rising light heavyweight star Joshua Buatsi (12-0, 10 KOs) takes on former world title challenger Blake Caparello (30-3-1, 13 KOs) in a WBA world title eliminator, middleweight Felix Cash (11-0, 7 KOs) defends his Commonwealth title against English champion Jack Cullen (17-1, 8 KOs) and Gamal Yafai (16-1, 9 KOs) will also see action.