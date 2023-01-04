Sad to report the passing of famed boxing trainer Hector Roca at the age of 82. Roca trained thirteen world champions including Iran Barkley, Arturo Gatti, Regilio Tuur, Buddy McGirt and many more. He was associated with the famous Gleason Gym all his life. Roca also trained Hilary Swank for her Oscar-winning role in Million Dollar Baby.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Great trainer and humble man. Did an amazing Job in training Hillary Swank for the best picture movie of the year “Million Dollar baby” with Clint Eastwood and Morgan Freeman. May he rest in peace and may God comfort his family and loved ones…
Most remember him with Arturo Gatti, had no idea that he also trained Regilio Tuur. Congratulations on a life well lived Hector Roca!
rest in peace champ always
Great trainer for sure. RIP.
Met at the gym once and was just the nicest most outgoing dude.