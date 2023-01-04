Famed trainer Hector Roca passes Sad to report the passing of famed boxing trainer Hector Roca at the age of 82. Roca trained thirteen world champions including Iran Barkley, Arturo Gatti, Regilio Tuur, Buddy McGirt and many more. He was associated with the famous Gleason Gym all his life. Roca also trained Hilary Swank for her Oscar-winning role in Million Dollar Baby. Kahn inks Henry LeBron Showtime to stream three fights on Saturday Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

