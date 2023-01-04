A three-bout streaming presentation on the Showtime Sports YouTube channel and Showtime Boxing Facebook page will take place this Saturday from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. In the featured bout, super welterweight Vito Mielnicki Jr.(13-1, 8 KOs) battles Omar Rosales (9-1-1, 5 KOs) in an 8/10-round super welterweight clash. The action will also see rising undefeated super lightweight knockout artist Brandun Lee (26-0, 22 KOs) in an eight-rounder against Diego Luque (21-10-2, 10 KOs), and unbeaten Travon Marshall (5-0, 4 KOs) against Shawn West (7-2-1, 4 KOs) in a six-round super welterweight matchup.

The live streaming fights will precede a Showtime PPV telecast headlined by Gervonta “Tank” Davis defending his WBA lightweight title against unbeaten world champion Héctor Luis García.

The non-televised undercard will include both Peterson brothers.

Former two-division champion Lamont Peterson takes on Michael Ogundo in a six-round super lightweight fight, while his brother and once-beaten contender Anthony Peterson steps in to face Raul Chirino in a six-round super lightweight tilt.

Rounding out the card is Keeshawn Williams (10-1-1, 2 KOs) in a six-round welterweight bout against Gustavo David Vittori (26-11-1, 12 KOs), super welterweight Jalil Hackett (4-0, 3 KOs) dueling Joel Guevara (4-8-1, 3 KOs) in a four-rounder, and super middleweight Kyrone Davis (16-3-1, 6 KOs) facing Cristian Fabian Rios (23-15-3, 7 KOs) in an eight-round matchup.

Plus, Gervonta Davis-stablemate and once-beaten lightweight prospect Mia Ellis will step into the ring against Karen Dulin in a four-round.