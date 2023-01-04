Kahn inks Henry LeBron Peter Kahn and Fight Game Advisors have announced the signing of undefeated and world-ranked junior lightweight Henry ‘Moncho’ LeBron. The 25-year-old native of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, currently ranked #7 by the World Boxing Organization, has compiled a record of 17-0 with 10 knockouts. Lebron is promoted by Top Rank. Details of LeBron’s next fight will be announced shortly. Top Rank inks unbeaten heavyweight Knyba Famed trainer Hector Roca passes Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

