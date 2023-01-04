Undefeated heavyweight prospect Damian “Polish Hussar” Knyba (10-0, 6 KOs), standing 6’7 with an 86-inch reach, has inked a multi-year promotional agreement with Top Rank. The 26-year-old Knyba, who was born in Bydgoszcz, Poland, is scheduled to return in April on a to-be-determined card.
“Damian Knyba is a supremely talented heavyweight, and he is already a fan favorite among the passionate and knowledgable Polish fans. I expect Damian to take a big leap forward in 2023,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum.
Take it easy Bob, a big leap? He’s only 26 and 10-0. Take your time with him and maybe have him fight a top ten contender by the end of 2023 where he should be a good 17-0 by then.
They used to be such a rarity, now you almost constantly see heavyweights 6’6 and up. Knyba’s only fought one guy that I’ve heard of and I’m curious as to why they signed him, but we’ll see what he has now.
