Undefeated heavyweight prospect Damian “Polish Hussar” Knyba (10-0, 6 KOs), standing 6’7 with an 86-inch reach, has inked a multi-year promotional agreement with Top Rank. The 26-year-old Knyba, who was born in Bydgoszcz, Poland, is scheduled to return in April on a to-be-determined card.

“Damian Knyba is a supremely talented heavyweight, and he is already a fan favorite among the passionate and knowledgable Polish fans. I expect Damian to take a big leap forward in 2023,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum.