By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO#5 heavyweight Junior Fa (19-0, 10 KOs) is focused on defeating former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (27-2, 10 KOs) on February 27 at the Spark Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. “If I beat Parker, then I can face Derek Chisora, if they’re there… and it looks like they are there,” Fa said to News Hub. “I don’t mind not having the spotlight. It gives me more time to do what I do, which is train hard and focus on the gameplan.

“Definitely, all the pressure’s on him. He’s facing the guy that isn’t really well known in the sport. People don’t expect me to win, but I expect myself to win and people around me expect me to win, so that really puts the pressure on him.”