By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #2 Liam Paro (19-0, 12 KOs) will clash with Victorian, Terry Tzouramanis (23-4-3, 4 KOs) on March 5 in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. “Today Victoria went into Stage 4 COVID restrictions. Even stage 50 restrictions won’t stop us from having a crack at the IBF/WBO super lightweight titles on March 5th in Brisbane to fight Liam Paro,” said trainer Ben Chua.

“Terry Tzouramanis sparred today we are committed if we have to leave earlier to arrive in Brisbane, which is COVID-free, we will do whatever it takes as Terry has trained hard and deserves his shot at the WBO #2 in the world Liam Paro. We’re looking forward to March 5th at this stage. Victoria is only in lockdown for 1 week it’s our third lockdown, but we are still focusing on the task at hand: Paro March 5th added promoter Peter Maniatis.