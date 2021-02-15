February 15, 2021
Boxing News

Exclusive Interview David Benavidez

By Jeff Zimmerman

Unbeaten two-time WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez (23-0, 20 KOs) talks with Fightnews.com® in an exclusive interview as he prepares to face Ronald Ellis (18-1-2, 12 KOs) on Saturday, March 13.

Fa: All the pressure is on Parker

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Let’s just get it over with and watch Alvarez and Benavidez square it off. My money is on Alvarez. Alvarez will keep moving forward and slowly keep chopping down Benavidez once he figures out his timing. Alvarez by UD.

    Reply

  • Excellent interview. David is one of my favorite fighters. In my opinion, he has the potential to be one of the greatest fighters of his time. The only thing that will prevent him from accomplishing his goals would be his indiscretions outside of the ring. I hope and pray that he realizes his potential and maintains the necessary discipline outside of the ring.

    Reply
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: