By Jeff Zimmerman
Unbeaten two-time WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez (23-0, 20 KOs) talks with Fightnews.com® in an exclusive interview as he prepares to face Ronald Ellis (18-1-2, 12 KOs) on Saturday, March 13.
–
Session expired
Please log in again. The login page will open in a new tab. After logging in you can close it and return to this page.
Let’s just get it over with and watch Alvarez and Benavidez square it off. My money is on Alvarez. Alvarez will keep moving forward and slowly keep chopping down Benavidez once he figures out his timing. Alvarez by UD.
Excellent interview. David is one of my favorite fighters. In my opinion, he has the potential to be one of the greatest fighters of his time. The only thing that will prevent him from accomplishing his goals would be his indiscretions outside of the ring. I hope and pray that he realizes his potential and maintains the necessary discipline outside of the ring.