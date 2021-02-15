Exclusive Interview David Benavidez By Jeff Zimmerman Unbeaten two-time WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez (23-0, 20 KOs) talks with Fightnews.com® in an exclusive interview as he prepares to face Ronald Ellis (18-1-2, 12 KOs) on Saturday, March 13. – Fa: All the pressure is on Parker

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

