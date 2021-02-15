Former IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington talks about his shock defeat against Mauricio Lara at The SSE Arena in London on Saturday night.

“Obviously, I’m hurting inside. I’ve lost my unbeaten record. That’s something I have treasured and it is a dent. Anyone who knows me can tell you I stand proud…good luck to Mauricio Lara who is a serious opponent for anybody. He is heavy-handed and holds power that will trouble any featherweight. Will we meet again in a boxing ring? Who knows. We only fought a couple of days ago. But, if the chance comes I will jump at it.

“It’s now about having a break after 15 months in the gym, recharging my batteries, letting the injuries heal and becoming a two-time World Champion.

Warrington, 30, will see a shoulder specialist this week, but doesn’t expect any long-term issues from that or other injuries he sustained in the fight. When the all-clear is given Josh, father and trainer Sean O’Hagan, manager Steve Wood and promoter Eddie Hearn will map out plans for a ring return.

There was reportedly a rematch clause, so Warrington-Lara 2 is a distinct possibility.