April 6, 2021
Boxing News

Exclusive Interview: Chris Arreola

By Jeff Zimmerman

Heavyweight Chris “The Nightmare” Arreola talked to Fightnews.com® about his big fight with fellow Mexican-American and former heavyweight champ Andy Ruiz Jr. Saturday, May 1 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA and shown live on PBConFOX pay-per-view. He also shared his motivation at age 40, his love for trainer Joe Goossen plus his beloved Dodgers and much more in this exclusive interview.

  • No BS. Chris is in great shape. Good for him.

    I am very confident Andy will win this one in 3 rounds. Andy is intense. Whole other level. Supplement that with be younger + more talented. Way more talented.

