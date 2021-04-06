By Jeff Zimmerman
Heavyweight Chris “The Nightmare” Arreola talked to Fightnews.com® about his big fight with fellow Mexican-American and former heavyweight champ Andy Ruiz Jr. Saturday, May 1 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA and shown live on PBConFOX pay-per-view. He also shared his motivation at age 40, his love for trainer Joe Goossen plus his beloved Dodgers and much more in this exclusive interview.
_
The Nightmare has a good shot at upsetting Andy if he presses the action…
No BS. Chris is in great shape. Good for him.
I am very confident Andy will win this one in 3 rounds. Andy is intense. Whole other level. Supplement that with be younger + more talented. Way more talented.
3 rounds no way… Maybe late rounds by I see a decision for Andy at best.