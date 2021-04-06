By Jeff Zimmerman

Heavyweight Chris “The Nightmare” Arreola talked to Fightnews.com® about his big fight with fellow Mexican-American and former heavyweight champ Andy Ruiz Jr. Saturday, May 1 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA and shown live on PBConFOX pay-per-view. He also shared his motivation at age 40, his love for trainer Joe Goossen plus his beloved Dodgers and much more in this exclusive interview.

_