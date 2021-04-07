April 7, 2021
Boxing News

Underdogs face long odds Saturday

All the major fights this Saturday have solid betting favorites.

The closest odds are for the WBO light heavyweight title between Joe Smith Jr. and Maxim Vlasov on ESPN. Smith has moved out to around a 4:1 favorite. On the undercard, Efe Ajagba (25:1), Robson Conceicao (50:1), and Jared Anderson (100:1) are all prohibitive favorites.

On Showtime, welterweight Jaron Ennis is as much as a 17:1 favorite against Sergey Lipinets. On the undercard, IBF super flyweight champion Jerwin Acajas (13:1) and Elmantas Staniotis (10:1) are double-digit favorites.

On DAZN, welterweight Conor Benn is a 17:1 favorite over Samuel Vargas.

    • I was gonna say this as well but I guess that’s why the odds are the slimmest here – a lot of other people can as well.

      Reply

    • Possible but Vlasov had the virus and it is unknown how that affected him. Would consider him a live dog except for this.

      Reply

  • Looking forward to Benn-Vargas, which is a very tough one to pick. Benn could get exposed here.

    Reply
