All the major fights this Saturday have solid betting favorites.

The closest odds are for the WBO light heavyweight title between Joe Smith Jr. and Maxim Vlasov on ESPN. Smith has moved out to around a 4:1 favorite. On the undercard, Efe Ajagba (25:1), Robson Conceicao (50:1), and Jared Anderson (100:1) are all prohibitive favorites.

On Showtime, welterweight Jaron Ennis is as much as a 17:1 favorite against Sergey Lipinets. On the undercard, IBF super flyweight champion Jerwin Acajas (13:1) and Elmantas Staniotis (10:1) are double-digit favorites.

On DAZN, welterweight Conor Benn is a 17:1 favorite over Samuel Vargas.