Former world title challenger Callum Johnson (18-1, 13KOs) will be back in action on April 24th after more than two years of inactivity. Johnson insists he is on course for a second world title challenge and huge domestic clashes against Queensberry stablemates Lyndon Arthur and Anthony Yarde, but first must shake off the ring rust as he battles 37-year-old Emil Markic (32-2, 24 KOs).

Johnson-Markic will be for the vacant WBO Global light heavyweight title over ten rounds (live on BT Sport). Johnson hasn’t boxed since a stoppage win against Sean Monaghan in March 2019. He challenged IBF world titleholder Artur Beterbiev in October 2018, losing in the fourth round of a brutal war.