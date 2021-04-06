April 6, 2021
Boxing News

Callum Johnson returns April 24th

Former world title challenger Callum Johnson (18-1, 13KOs) will be back in action on April 24th after more than two years of inactivity. Johnson insists he is on course for a second world title challenge and huge domestic clashes against Queensberry stablemates Lyndon Arthur and Anthony Yarde, but first must shake off the ring rust as he battles 37-year-old Emil Markic (32-2, 24 KOs).

Johnson-Markic will be for the vacant WBO Global light heavyweight title over ten rounds (live on BT Sport). Johnson hasn’t boxed since a stoppage win against Sean Monaghan in March 2019. He challenged IBF world titleholder Artur Beterbiev in October 2018, losing in the fourth round of a brutal war.

Exclusive Interview: Chris Arreola
Interview: Joe Smith Jr.

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Call should have stayed with Eddie Hearn. Fighting a 37 year old is another piece of Uncle Frank’s ultra cautious matchmaking.

    Reply
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: