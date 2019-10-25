Former unified bantamweight world champion Ryan Burnett today announced his retirement from professional boxing. Over the last few years, he has dealt with injuries sustained during competition and in training. Negotiating these setbacks has become more challenging and, with considerable thought, Burnett prioritized his health and well-being.

“Although my retirement is forced through injuries, I carry a heart full of satisfaction and gratitude,” Burnett said. “I have achieved my childhood dream and secured my future health, which is something no amount of money or titles can provide. I would like to thank everyone at MTK, Top Rank, Sky Sports and Matchroom for providing me the opportunity to fulfill my potential as a fighter.”

Burnett (20-1, 10 KOs) won the IBF world bantamweight title in June 2017 with a dominant decision win over Lee Haskins, then unified four months later with a unanimous decision over WBA super world bantamweight champion Zhanat Zhakiyanov. He lost his title when a back injury forced him to retire on his stool against Nonito Donaire.

Burnett ended his career on a winning note, knocking out Jelbirt Gomera in six rounds back in May.