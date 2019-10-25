The vacant WBO featherweight world title bout between Shakur Stevenson (12-0, 7 KOs) and Joet Gonzalez (23-0, 14 KOs) is boxing’s version of the Hatfields and McCoys, a long-simmering grudge match that will be settled Saturday evening at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. The clash very personal as Shakur has been dating Joet’s sister for several years and the Gonzalez family doesn’t approve.



Joet Gonzalez: “I was never the one to put this out there. The media, the public, they found out because of him. Just running his mouth. And now when they ask him about it, he don’t want to talk about it. So, it’s personal. It’s personal, just the things he’s done, the things he’s said, and he’ll pay for that on Saturday night.”

Shakur Stevenson: “It’s personal for him. I’m not going in the ring with a personal mindset. I’m going in the ring to win a world title, so that’s what I’m going to do to win this world title.”