By Ron Jackson

Former multiple world champion and most decorated South African fighter Hekkie “The Hexcutioner” Budler returns to action after being inactive for 873 days when he faces the Filipino Jonathan “Prettyboy” Alamacen at the Booysens Hall in Johannesburg for the vacant WBC International light flyweight title on Saturday night.

The 33-year-old Budler (32-4, 10 KOs) has been fighting as a pro for 13 years and has won the IBO All Africa, IBO junior flyweight, IBO strawweight, WBA interim minimumweight, WBA minimumweight, WBA “super” minimumweight, and IBO light flyweight titles in an illustrious career.

He is also only the second South African fighter to be awarded The Ring magazine championship fighter. The first was Vic Toweel who won the universal world bantamweight title in 1950.

On paper this a complete mismatch with the 21-year-old Alamacen (7-3-2, 2 KOs) who has been a pro for four years against the vastly experienced Budler who is listed at #2 in the world by the World Boxing Council.

Alamacen has never fought at world level and in 2019 he had three fights losing to Robert Paredero by first round knockout and winning against Benje Bartolome (2-13-2) and Roldan Sasan (8-1).

The bill is presented by Uppercut Promotions.