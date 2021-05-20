10-time, 7-division world champion and P4P best woman boxer Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano (40-1-1, 30 KOs) will face pro-debuting Valentia Garcia in a mixed-martial-arts fight on June 11th at Benito Juarez Auditorium in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico. The card will be presented by Roy Jones Jr. Boxing and air on UFC Fight Pass.

“We are thrilled to have Amanda Serrano headlining our card,” said promoter Keith Veltre. “She is a great boxing champion, one of the all-time best, who is going to make waves in MMA. She can really fight! Her fight is also a continuation of the terrific Puerto Rico versus Mexico sports rivalry.”