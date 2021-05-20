After his victory last weekend, Salita Promotions newest promotional signee, Undefeated super bantamweight Prince Octopus Dzanie (22-0, 18 KOs) stayed busy in Ghana last Saturday night by battering Kamarudeen Boyefio (11-10, 11 KOs) over six rounds.

The two 122-lb fighters came out swinging in the first, with Dzanie getting the better of things. With his opponent’s strengths and weaknesses properly gauged after the first, Dzanie switched over to boxing mode and used his excellent jab to pick Boyefio apart at range while strafing him with powerful combinations, almost at will. In the sixth, Dzanie had seen enough and turned up the heat on the sagging Boyefio, who sank to the canvas for the 10 count near the end of the round.

What comes next for the former Olympian and highly touted prospect is securing the proper visas and heading to the US to continue fine-tuning for an assault on the top of the division.

“Prince Octopus is one of the brightest prospects in boxing,” said his new promoter, Dmitriy Salita. “Vinny Scolpino (Dzanie’s manager) and I are doing the paperwork to bring him over here where he can get world-class sparring and start building his reputation in North America. The fans are going to love watching “The Octopus” fight. He’s the kind of ferocious puncher that people love to watch. He can get you with one shot or, like he did Saturday, grind an opponent down with his constant combinations. He really is like fighting an octopus.”

Dzanie says he’s eager to get started on his march to the world title. “Soon, I’ll be in America, where champions are made and dream come true.”