By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Boxing Beat

It was May 19, 1952, exactly sixty-nine years ago, that challenger Yoshio Shirai became the very first Japanese boxer to acquire the world championship. Shirai dethroned undisputed flyweight champ Dado Marino, from Hawaii, over fifteen hard-fought rounds at the Korakuen Baseball Stadium, Tokyo.

After World War II was over, our defeated nation was so materially and mentally devastated that our people then completely lost confidence, energy, and zip. Under such miserable circumstances, there abruptly appeared a new fistic hero named Yoshio Shirai, who now went to have an ambitious crack at the world belt against the highly regarded Marino. No less than some 40,000 spectators gathered at the Stadium to watch the first world title bout ever held in Japan, while a radio ratio marked a record-high 83% (there was no television at that time).

People earnestly wished for Shirai’s victory. Yoshio impressively won the belt by a unanimous decision (149-145, 146-139, 149-146) to have all the crowd emotionally burst into applause. Shirai’s coronation, in a sense, effectively motivated our people to re-construct our nation from a burnt-out field.

Every country might have such an emotional moment upon its first world champion’s coronation. This historian, therefore, hereby lists up the first champs in the respective countries, as shown by an attached table. The data up to 2007 were originally presented by a highly respected record-keeper Bob Yalen, and they have been updated by yours truly thanks to extensive BoxRec record compilation, as shown below:

Country Name（Birth Date and Place) Title Division Acquisition

year ALGERIA MARCEL CERDAN (7/22/16 @ Sidi Bel-Abbes) World 160 1948 ANTIGUA MAURICE HOPE (12/6/51 @ Nero dell’Antigua) WBC 154 1979 ARGENTINA PASCUAL PEREZ (5/4/26 @ Tupungate, Mendoza) World 112 1954 ARMENIA VIC DARCHIYAN (1/7/76 @ Lori, Vanadzor) IBF 112 2004 AUSTRALIA YOUNG GRIFFO (4/15/69 @ Miller’s Post, Sydney) World 126 1890 AUSTRIA JACK ROOT (5/26/76 @ Fryhelge, Bohemia) World 175 1903 BAHAMAS ELISHA OBED (2/21/52 @ Delectable Bay, [email protected] WBC 154 1975 BARBADOS JOE WALCOTT (3/13/73 @ George Town, Guyana) World 147 1901 BELGIUM GUSTAVE ROTH (3/12/09 @ Anversa) IBU 175 1936 BELIZE VERNO PHILLIPS (11/29/69 @ San Pueblo) WBO 154 1993 BRAZIL EDER JOFRE (3/26/36 @ Sao Paulo) NBA 118 1960 CANADA GEORGE DIXON (7/29/70 @ Halifax, Nova Scotia) Claimant

World 118

126 1890 COLOMBIA ANTONIO CERVANTES (12/23/45 @ San Basilio de Palenque) WBA 140 1972 CONGO ANACLET WAMBA (1/6/60 @ Luranga) WBC 190 1991 CUBA KID CHOCOLATE (1/6/10 @ El Cerro, Havana) NBA 130 1931 DENMARK BATTLING NELSON (6/5/82 @ Copenhagen) World 135 1905 DOMINICAN REPUBLIC CARLOS TEO CRUZ (11/4/37 @ Santiago de los Caballeros) World 135 1968 FRANCE CHARLES LeDOUX (10/27/92 @ Pouges les Eaux, Nievre) IBU 118 1912 ENGLAND WILLIAM SHERIFF (8/1/47 @ Leicester) World 160 1880 GERMANY FRANK MANTELL (6/25/86 @ Brandenberg) World 147 1907 GHANA DAVID KOTEY (12/7/50 @ Accra) WBC 126 1975 GREECE ANTON CHRISTOFORIDIS (5/26/17 @ Messina) NBA 175 1941 GUADALOUPE GILBERT DELE (1/1/64 @ [email protected] WBA 154 1991 GUYANA DENNIS ANDRIES (11/5/53 @ Georgetown) WBC 175 1986 HAWAII DADO MARINO (8/26/16 @ Honolulu, Oahu) World 112 1950 HUNGARY ISTVAN KOVACS (8/17/70 @ Budapest) WBO 126 2001 INDONESIA ELLYAS PICAL (3/24/60 @ Saparua-Maluku) IBF 115 1985 IRAN MAHYAR MONSHIPOUR (3/21/75 @ Tehran) WBA 122 2003 IRELAND DENNY HARRINGTON (12/13/49 @ Cork) World 154 1878 ITALY HUGO KELLY (@Florence, Toscana) Claimant 158 1905 JAMAICA MIKE McCALLUM (12/7/56 @ Kingston) WBA 154 1984 JAPAN YOSHIO SHIRAI (11/23/23 @ Arakawa Ward, Tokyo) World 112 1952 KAZAKHSTAN ANATOLY ALEXANDROV (2/3/67 @ Shakhtinsk) WBO 130 1998 KHYRGHYSTAN ORZUBEK NAZAROV (8/30/66 @ Kant) WBA 135 1993 KOREA KI-SOO KIM (9/17/39 @ Buk-chong, Ham-kyongnamdo) WBA 154 1966 MARTINIQUE DANIEL LONDAS (5/17/64 @ Fort-de-France) WBO 130 1992 MAURITANIA TAOUFIK BELBOULI (12/10/54 @ Bennane, Tunisia) WBA 190 1989 MEXICO BATTLING SHAW (10/21/10 @ Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas) NBA 140 1933 MONGOLIA LAKVA SIM (2/10/71 @ Ulanbaator) WBA 130 1999 NAMIBIA HARRY SIMON (10/21/71 @ Walvis Bay) WBO 154 1998 NEW ZEALAND BILLY MURPHY (11/3/63 @ Auckland) World 126 1990 NICARAGUA ALEXIS ARGUELLO (4/19/52 @ Managua, Portorico) WBA 126 1974 NIGERIA HOGAN BASSEY (6/3/32 @ Calabar) World 126 1957 NORWAY PETE SANSTOL (3/28/05 @ Moi) Canadian 118 1931 PANAMA PANAMA AL BROWN (7/5/02 @ Colon) NY/UBU/World 118 1929 POLAND DARIUSZ MICHALCZEWSKI (5/5/68 @ Danzig) WBO 175 1994 PHILIPPINES PANCHO VILLA (8/1/01 @ Iloilo) World 112 1923 PUERTO RICO SIXTO ESCOBAR (3/23/13/@ Barceloneta) NBA 118 1934 ROMANIA MICHAEL LOEWE (2/13/69 @ Hunebohra) WBO 147 1997 RUSSIA LOUIS KAPLAN (10/15/01 @ Kiev, Ukraine) World 126 1925 SCOTLAND JAMES ‘TANCY’ LEE (1/31/82 @ Glasgow) IBU 112 1915 SOUTH AFRICA WILLIE SMITH (7/18/04 @ Johannesburg) British 118 1927 SENEGAL BATTLING SIKI (9/16/97 @ St. Louis) World 175 1922 SPAIN BALTAZAR SANGCHILLI (10/15/11 @ Valencia) NY/UBU 118 1935 SURINAM REGILIO TUUR (8/12/67 @ Paramaribo) WBO 130 1994 SWEDEN INGEMAR JOHANSSON (10/16/32 @ Gothenburg) World Heavy 1959 SWITZERLAND FRANK ERNE (1/8/75 @ Zurich) World 135 1899 THAILAND PONE KINGPETCH (2/12/36 @ Hui Hui Province) World 112 1960 TRINIDAD CLAUDE NOEL (7/25/48 @ Roxborough) WBA 135 1981 TUNISIA VICTOR PEREZ (10/18/11 @ Tunis) NBA/IBU 112 1931 VENEZUELA CARLOS HERNANDEZ (4/22/39 @ Caracas) World 140 1965 UGANDA AYUB KALULE (1/6/54 @ Kampala) WBA 154 1979 UKRAINE WLADIMIR SIDORENKO (9/23/76 @ Energodar) WBA 118 2005 UZBEKHISTAN ARTUR GRIGORIAN (10/20/67 @ Tashkent) WBO 135 1996 VIRGIN ISLANDS EMILE GRIFFITH (2/3/38 @ St. Thomas) World 147 1961 WALES JIM DRISCOLL (12/15/80 @ Cardiff) IBU 126 1912 WESTERN SAMOA MASELINO MASOE (6/6/66 @ Apia) WBA 160 2004 YUGOSLAVIA MATE PARLOV (11/16/48 @ Spoleto) WBC 175 1978 ZAIRE SUMBU KALAMBAY (4/10/56 @ Lubunbashi) WBA 160 1987

Each champion’s nationality, in principle, is hereby classified based on his birthplace. Marcel Cerdan is regarded as an Algerian, not as a Frenchman, since he was born in Sidi Bel-Abbes, Algeria. If born in Moi, Norway, Pete Sanstol (96-6-8, 27 KOs), a very excellent bantamweight champion who won the belt in 1931, is regarded as a Norwegian in this list though he campaigned during his career in Brooklyn, New York. His nationality was Norway, not US.

We acknowledge there were a great many immigrants into the US from Europe, Ireland or Russia before the twentieth century commenced, but this list respects the birthplaces before their immigrations.

However, this list contains some contradiction such as the original Joe Walcott, the only 5’1.5” standing welterweight champion called Barbados Demon in the beginning of the twentieth century, who was actually born in Georgetown, Guyana and later moved to Barbados to live there for some years before going to the US.

Joe Walcott, therefore, should be exactly treated as the first world champ born from Guyana, but his nickname of Barbados Demon has been so famous and popular in ring history that this observer dare to list Walcott as the first out of Barbados (though he lived just for years). Then, Dennis Andries is regarded as the first champ born in Guyana in this list.

Denny Harrington, listed up as the first Irishman who seized the world championship, won a bout for the world “154-pound” middleweight title in 1878, and won another for the world “164-pound” middleweight title next year. Why did they tolerate a ten-pound difference of weight for the same so-called middleweight title? It was supposed that, at that time, the contract weight might be so flexibly changed upon both parties’ agreements.

Hugo Kelly (AKA Ugo Micheli), regarded as the first Italian world claimant, was born in Florence, Toscana, Italy. Kelly, in 1905, dethroned Philadelphia Jack O’Brien’s middleweight title in accordance with BBBC Boxing Yearbook 2005, according to BoxRec.

This Japanese historian wishes to keep talking on their records all night. But time and space is limited. In the end, I present you a good example. Fast-rising baseball star Shohei Ohtani of Los Angeles Angels resides and campaigns for years in California, but he is a Japanese player and should be regarded as a Nipponese.