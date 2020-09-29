Happy 50th birthday to former WBA cruiserweight champion Firat Arslan. The interesting thing about Arslan (47-9-3, 32 KOs) is that he is still active! He just fought for the IBO cruiserweight title in February of this year, losing that fight in somewhat controversial fashion when the promoter, not a member of his team, threw in the towel ending the fight. After that fight, Arlan said “It is very possible that it will be the end of my career. But I have to see it first.” Will we see Firat Arslan in the ring again?