

Bitter rivals Tyrone McKenna and Ohara Davies exchanged heated words as they weighed in ahead of their Golden Contract super lightweight final on Wednesday.

Tyrone McKenna 139.75 vs. Ohara Davies 139.75

(Golden Contract super lightweight final)

Serge Michel 174.75 vs. Liam Conroy 174.75

(Golden Contract light heavyweight semi-final)

Steven Ward 200.25 vs. Jone Volau 197

Ben Fail 158.2 vs. Robbie Chapman 163.25

William Hamilton 195.8 vs. Genadij Krajevskij 187.5

Venue: Production Park Studios, Wakefield, England

Promoter: Lee Eaton

TV: ESPN+ (US), Sky Sports (UK)