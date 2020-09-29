September 29, 2020
Boxing News

Golden Contract fighters make weight

Unnamed (25)
Photo: MTK Global

Bitter rivals Tyrone McKenna and Ohara Davies exchanged heated words as they weighed in ahead of their Golden Contract super lightweight final on Wednesday.

Tyrone McKenna 139.75 vs. Ohara Davies 139.75
(Golden Contract super lightweight final)

Serge Michel 174.75 vs. Liam Conroy 174.75
(Golden Contract light heavyweight semi-final)

Steven Ward 200.25 vs. Jone Volau 197
Ben Fail 158.2 vs. Robbie Chapman 163.25
William Hamilton 195.8 vs. Genadij Krajevskij 187.5

Venue: Production Park Studios, Wakefield, England
Promoter: Lee Eaton
TV: ESPN+ (US), Sky Sports (UK)

Ex-champ Firat Arslan turns 50
Golden Gloves Promotions updates card

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>