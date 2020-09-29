By Ron Jackson

Fight fans are looking forward to the first tournament in South Africa since the Covid-19 lockdown when Golden Gloves Promotions who have now finalized the bill, present some excellent matchups in the junior middleweight [email protected] final and the third and fourth place of the [email protected], on Saturday night the 10th of October at Emperors Palace near Kempton Park.

In the main bout of the evening in the final of the [email protected] and also the WBA Pan Africa junior middleweight title, Brandon Thysse 13-2-1; 10 meets Boyd Allen 5-0-1; 4 over ten rounds and in a battle for 3rd and 4th place Roarke Knapp 9-1-1; 7 faces Tristan Truter 8-2; 5, also over ten rounds.

Outstanding prospect Jabulani Makhense 9-0; 4 defends his WBA Pan African junior middleweight title against the experienced Eric Kapia 22-3-2; 4 and in an interesting matchup Keaton Gomes 6-1; 4 goes in against Lebogang Mashitoa 7-1; 2; 2 over ten rounds.

In the opening bout of the evening super middleweights Covin Rey 5-0; 3 and Karabo Mokupi 2-3; 2 meet over six rounds.

The tournament will be shown live on Supersport.