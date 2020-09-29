Following the results of the COVID-19 testing, tomorrow’s fight between Jazza Dickens and Ryan Walsh has been postponed due to positive tests for Dickens and his trainer Derry Mathews. No other fighters on the bill testing positive. Dickens and his team immediately left the fight bubble and the show will proceed with the remaining five bouts on the card.

In featured fights, Tyrone McKenna goes up against Ohara Davies in the Golden Contract super lightweight final and Serge Michel meets Liam Conroy in the Golden Contract light heavyweight semi-final.

News on a rescheduled date for the fight between Dickens and Walsh will be announced soon.