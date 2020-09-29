September 29, 2020
Jason Moloney: Inoue is human and beatable

WBO #1, WBA#3, IBF #4, WBC #5 bantamweight Jason “Smooth One” Moloney (21-1, 18 KOs) says he will “clearly” defeat Naoya “Monster” Inoue (19-0, 16 KOs)) on October 31 after Inoue was exposed by Nonito Donaire in his most recent bout.

“After Inoue’s last fight against Nonito Donaire where he was extended – it was shown he is beatable- I have always felt that,” Moloney told Fightnews.com®. “A lot of people thought he was going to walk through Donaire but I always thought that wouldn’t be the case. Donaire is obviously a great fighter and has achieved a lot. I thought it would be one of those fights.

“Donaire had plenty of good moments during that fight. He hurt Inoue a couple of times. He definitely showed that Inoue is human and that he is beatable.

“That does give me confidence because I have done sparring with Donaire in the past and done very well. I sparred him on two occasions in Las Vegas. Going back two years ago. It was a 36-year-old Donaire that boxed Inoue- the fight was close. (judge Robert Hoyle scored the fight 114-113).

“I plan on pushing Inoue even harder. I thought Donaire let him off the hook a couple of times throughout that fight and didn’t put enough pressure on him that I plan on doing. I plan on winning the fight clearly and not have a close fight like Donaire did.”

