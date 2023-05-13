Former three-division world champion John Riel Casimero (33-4, 22 KOs) defeated WBO #10 Fillipus Nghitumbwa (12-2, 11 KOs) by twelve round unanimous decision in a fight for the WBO Global super bantamweight title on Saturday afternoon at the Okada Manila Hotel and Casino in Manila, Philippines. Casimero dropped Nghitumbwa hard early in round six but Nghitumbwa somehow survived the round. Casimero rocked Nghitumbwa at the bell ending round eight. Nghitumbwa was deducted a point for a rabbit punch in round twelve. Scores were 114-112, 116-110, 116-110.

In the co-main event, WBO Asia Pacific super welterweight titleholder Takeshi Inoue (19-2-2, 11 KOs) and Weljon Mindoro (10-0-1, 10 KOs) battled to a twelve round draw. Scores 117-111 Inoue, 115-113 Mindoro, 114-114. Inoue has previously gone the distance with Jaime Munguia and Tim Tszyu.