Local hometown favorite Jose Javier Torres (16-2, 10 KOs) of Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico stopped compatriot Mario Gutierrez (9-5-1, 6 KOs) by 6th round TKO of a scheduled 10 round light flyweight main event. The event took place Friday night at the Polideportivo Juan S. Milan Culiacan and was televised on ESPN Knockout in Latin America. Solid win for Torres as Guierrez had a previous upset decisión win over current IBF mínimumweight world champion Daniel Valladares in the Valladares’ hometown. Ironically Torres had not fought since August 2021 which was a decisión loss to Valladares.

