By Scott Foster at ringside

Boxlab Promotions, in conjunction with Warriors Boxing, GH3 Promotions and Orlando Boxing Promotions presented “Night Of Champions III” Friday night at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, FL.

In the main event, 2016 US Olympian Antomnio Vargas (16-1, 9 KOs), fresh off a scintillating KO win, returned to his hometown to face battle-tested Mexican Francisco Pedroza (18-11-2, 10 KOs). Pedroza, renewed by a shocking win over 3-time Olympic and former world champion Rau’shee Warren, entered the bout with WBA #7 ranked Vargas intent on derailing yet another Olympian barreling towards a world championship.

Vargas gave away the opening stanza, as is his custom, calmly studying Pedrosa’s pressure. Both fighters opened up in the 2nd, with Vargas stunting the rushes of Pedroza with a stiff jab and lead right hands. The pace intensified in the 3rd, as both fighters dispensed with defense, allowing for heavy exchanges. Late in the round, both fighters collided heads on the inside, and Pedroza emerged from the clinch with a severe cut above the left eye. When the round ended the referee chose to halt the bout due to excessive bleeding, rendering a No Decision result after 3 spirited rounds. In the post fight interview, a rematch was discussed and entertained by both camps.

Undercard results:

Geovany Bruzon TKO2 Carlos Black

Shamans Woods UD4 Simone Aperecida de Silva

Diane Smikle UD4 Alvin Davis

Otha Jones III. UD4 Marcelo Williams

Damian Lescaille TKO2 Freddy Espinoza

Junior Younan UD6 Alan Campas

The card will be replayed via tape delay on CBS Sports Network Saturday, May 13 from 7-9 pm EST.