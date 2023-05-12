May 12, 2023
Romero, Barroso make weight

Rolly Romero 139.4 vs. Ismael Barroso 139.4
(WBA super lightweight title)

0027 Rolando Romero Vs Ismael Barroso
Rances Barthelemy 142.6 vs. Omar Juarez 142.2 lbs.
(WBA super lightweight eliminator)
(Contracted weight: 143 pounds)

Batyr Akhmedov 138.8 vs. Kenneth Sims Jr. 139.2
Esteuri Suero 139.2 vs. Starling Castillo 139.6
Michael Angeletti 118.2 vs. Michell Banquez 118.8

Venue: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Promoter: TGB Promotions
TV: Showtime

Q Style, Butler, Moloney, Astrolabio make weight

  • Barroso has a boxing offense that will make Rolly look like easy work, but I believe Rolly will catch him and be aggressive and Barroso goes down and out
    Rolly TKO 6

  • Romero is the new Broner…no matter how many times he loses or looks lousy in fights he’ll continue to get “important ” fights and bilk promoters out of millions.

