Rolly Romero 139.4 vs. Ismael Barroso 139.4
(WBA super lightweight title)
Rances Barthelemy 142.6 vs. Omar Juarez 142.2 lbs.
(WBA super lightweight eliminator)
(Contracted weight: 143 pounds)
Batyr Akhmedov 138.8 vs. Kenneth Sims Jr. 139.2
Esteuri Suero 139.2 vs. Starling Castillo 139.6
Michael Angeletti 118.2 vs. Michell Banquez 118.8
Venue: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Promoter: TGB Promotions
TV: Showtime
Hoping for a good slugfest, maybe both fighters taste the canvas…
Lets goooooo Barroso!!!
Barroso has a boxing offense that will make Rolly look like easy work, but I believe Rolly will catch him and be aggressive and Barroso goes down and out
Rolly TKO 6
Romero is the new Broner…no matter how many times he loses or looks lousy in fights he’ll continue to get “important ” fights and bilk promoters out of millions.