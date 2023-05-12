Romero, Barroso make weight Rolly Romero 139.4 vs. Ismael Barroso 139.4

(WBA super lightweight title)



Rances Barthelemy 142.6 vs. Omar Juarez 142.2 lbs.

(WBA super lightweight eliminator)

(Contracted weight: 143 pounds) Batyr Akhmedov 138.8 vs. Kenneth Sims Jr. 139.2

Esteuri Suero 139.2 vs. Starling Castillo 139.6

Michael Angeletti 118.2 vs. Michell Banquez 118.8 Venue: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: Showtime

