Q Style, Butler, Moloney, Astrolabio make weight Janibek Alimkhanuly 159.2 vs. Steven Butler 159.6

(WBO middleweight title)



Jason Moloney vs. Vincent Astrolabio

(WBO bantamweight title)



Gabriel Flores Jr. 134.4 vs. Derrick Murray 134.4

Javier Martinez 161.2 vs. Joeshon James 161.2

Ruben Villa 126.4 vs. Maickol Lopez Villagrana 126.6

Amado Fernando Vargas 129.4 vs. Bernardo Manzano 129.6

Brian Norman Jr. 148 vs. Jesus Perez 147 Venue: Stockton Arena, Stockton, California

Promoter: Top Rank

Romero, Barroso make weight Bohachuk returns July 22

