WBC #3 ranked super welterweight Serhii ‘El Flaco’ Bohachuk (22-1, 22 KOs) defends his WBC Continental Americas title against former world title challenger Patrick Allotey (42-4, 32 KOs) on July 22 in a ten rounder at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez, California. The bout will be streamed on UFC Fightpass.

Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions has been spreading the action in 2023 with cards at the Quiet Cannon in Montebello, California, the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, the Commerce Casino in Commerce, California (two dates), and now Chumash.