Weights from London Joe Fournier 179.5 vs. KSI 177.6

Swarmz 170.7 vs. Deji 172.15

Anthony Taylor 182.5 vs. Salt Papi 179.7

Paigey Cakey 121.4 vs. Tenessee Thresh 120.5

DK Money 179.9 vs. Viruzz 178.7

Lil Kymchii 120 vs. Little Bellsy 120 Venue: OVO Arena, London

Promoter: Misfits Boxing

TV: DAZN Bohachuk returns July 22 Jaime Munguia Speaks Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.