By Miguel Maravilla

Tijuana’s reigning undefeated former world champion Jaime Munguia (41-0, 32 KOs) will have his biggest test to date as he will take on Ukraine’s Sergiy “The Technician” Derevyanchenko (14-4, 10 KOs). Munguia moves up to super middleweight to take on Derevyachenko on Saturday, June 10 at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. Here is what he had to say.

_