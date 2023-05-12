Former world champion Jaime Munguia (41-0, 32 KOs) and contender Sergiy “The Technician” Derevyanchenko (14-4, 10 KOs) – via remote hookup – hosted a media day at the Golden Boy offices to promote their 12-round super middleweight fight on June 10 at Toyota Arena and will be broadcast live worldwide on DAZN.
Jaime Munguia: “As I have said before, Derevyanchenko is a great fighter and a great warrior. Without a doubt, I believe this is going to be a great fight. A win against Derevyanchenko would put us on a path towards a world championship…I hope to obtain the knockout and leave the ring as the best man standing.”
Sergiy Derevyanchenko: “I’m a tough fighter, and I am regarded as one of the top fighters in the division. If Munguia’s team has big plans to make him a superstar, he is going to have to fight people like me and win. It’s definitely not going to be an easy fight for either of us.”
Oscar De La Hoya: “Every fight that Jaime Munguia is in, is a difficult fight. This fight against Derevyanchenko is a tough one because of his style. It’s going to be a clash of the titans. It’s going to be an all-out war…people know that Derevyanchenko comes to fight. We are all betting on Jaime Munguia to put on a spectacular show, to maybe even be the first one to stop him. And then hopefully the WBC does the right thing and orders the fight with Charlo.”
Munguia has improved on his boxing skills each subsequent fight. He is learning as he progresses in the sport. Moving into the super middleweight division will be an interesting move by his team. Who knows! We may see him and Canelo matchup one day.