Former world champion Jaime Munguia (41-0, 32 KOs) and contender Sergiy “The Technician” Derevyanchenko (14-4, 10 KOs) – via remote hookup – hosted a media day at the Golden Boy offices to promote their 12-round super middleweight fight on June 10 at Toyota Arena and will be broadcast live worldwide on DAZN.

Jaime Munguia: “As I have said before, Derevyanchenko is a great fighter and a great warrior. Without a doubt, I believe this is going to be a great fight. A win against Derevyanchenko would put us on a path towards a world championship…I hope to obtain the knockout and leave the ring as the best man standing.”

Sergiy Derevyanchenko: “I’m a tough fighter, and I am regarded as one of the top fighters in the division. If Munguia’s team has big plans to make him a superstar, he is going to have to fight people like me and win. It’s definitely not going to be an easy fight for either of us.”

Oscar De La Hoya: “Every fight that Jaime Munguia is in, is a difficult fight. This fight against Derevyanchenko is a tough one because of his style. It’s going to be a clash of the titans. It’s going to be an all-out war…people know that Derevyanchenko comes to fight. We are all betting on Jaime Munguia to put on a spectacular show, to maybe even be the first one to stop him. And then hopefully the WBC does the right thing and orders the fight with Charlo.”