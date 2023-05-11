Undefeated WBO middleweight champion Janikbek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly (13-0, 8 KOs) and challenger Steven Butler (32-3-1, 26 KOs) faced off for the first time at the final press conference for their championship bout this Saturday night on ESPN from the Stockton Arena in Stockton, California on ESPN.

Janikbek Alimkhanuly: “I don’t want to defend my title every time I fight, I want to unify my titles. I think it’s going to be a big fight on Saturday night and I think it’s gonna be an easy win for me…I’m going to show him what he’s not going to be even able to knock me out, he’s not gonna be able to touch me.”

Steven Butler: “I’m going to shock the world. He’s making a big mistake when by thinking he’s already beaten me. He has a big fight on his hands on Saturday, I’m going to hurt him, mark my words.”