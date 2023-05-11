Super lightweight contenders Rolando Romero and Ismael Barroso faced off at the final press conference for their clash for the vacant WBA world title on Showtime Saturday night in Las Vegas. A recurring topic was Romero getting a title shot in his first fight at 140lbs after coming off a loss to Gervonta Davis.

Rally Romero: “I get special privileges, that’s all I can say. When you look as good as me, you get as many privileges as you want…I’ll make 140lbs the most popping division in boxing. It’s gonna be many, many pay-per-view events and I’m gonna be involved in all of them.”

Ismael Barroso: “I’m still the number one contender, I got the opportunity I deserve. The other ones who are left behind because of Rolly’s chance to be here, it’s their problem not mine. I’m ready to fight, and God willing put up a good fight. Rolly earned his shot just like anybody else would. He took advantage of it, so good for him.”