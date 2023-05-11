May 11, 2023
Boxing News

Rigo added to Broner-Hutchinson card

Former world champion Guillermo “El Chacal” Rigondeaux (21-3, 14 KOs) will return on June 9th as a special attraction on Don King’s Adrien Broner vs. Bill Hutchinson card at Casino Miami Jai-Alai. Rigo’s opponent is TBA. The 42-year-old Rigondeaux is coming off a first round KO win in a tune-up fight in February.

In the co-featured bout, World Boxing Association NABA light heavyweight champion Ahmed “The American Pharaoh” Elbiali (22-1, 18 KOs) puts his title on the line in a ten-round bout against Rodolfo “Cobrita” Gomez (14-6-3, 10 KOs).

Romero-Barroso Final Press Conference
Showtime announces undercard stream

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >