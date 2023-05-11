Former world champion Guillermo “El Chacal” Rigondeaux (21-3, 14 KOs) will return on June 9th as a special attraction on Don King’s Adrien Broner vs. Bill Hutchinson card at Casino Miami Jai-Alai. Rigo’s opponent is TBA. The 42-year-old Rigondeaux is coming off a first round KO win in a tune-up fight in February.

In the co-featured bout, World Boxing Association NABA light heavyweight champion Ahmed “The American Pharaoh” Elbiali (22-1, 18 KOs) puts his title on the line in a ten-round bout against Rodolfo “Cobrita” Gomez (14-6-3, 10 KOs).