Three matchups featuring undefeated fighters looking to keep perfect records intact will highlight the Showtime Boxing Countdown live streaming presentation on Saturday leading into the Romero-Barroso telecast from The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Action live on the Showtime Sports YouTube channel and Showtime Boxing Facebook page will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT and is topped by unbeaten super lightweight Esteuri “El Puma” Suero (12-0, 9 KOs) dueling Starling Castillo (17-1-1, 13 KOs) in a 10-round attraction. Also featured is bantamweight Michael Angeletti (7-0, 6 KOs) in an eight-round bout against Michell Banquez (20-3, 14 KOs), while super featherweight Justin Viloria (1-0, 1 KO) will take on Pedro Pinillo (5-1, 5 KOs) in a six-round fight.