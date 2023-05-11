May 11, 2023
Showtime announces undercard stream

Three matchups featuring undefeated fighters looking to keep perfect records intact will highlight the Showtime Boxing Countdown live streaming presentation on Saturday leading into the Romero-Barroso telecast from The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Action live on the Showtime Sports YouTube channel and Showtime Boxing Facebook page will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT and is topped by unbeaten super lightweight Esteuri “El Puma” Suero (12-0, 9 KOs) dueling Starling Castillo (17-1-1, 13 KOs) in a 10-round attraction. Also featured is bantamweight Michael Angeletti (7-0, 6 KOs) in an eight-round bout against Michell Banquez (20-3, 14 KOs), while super featherweight Justin Viloria (1-0, 1 KO) will take on Pedro Pinillo (5-1, 5 KOs) in a six-round fight.

