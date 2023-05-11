Looks like a proposed summer fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and former unified champion Andy Ruiz is off the table, reportedly due to Ruiz’ financial demands. Fury could still could potentially face Zhilei Zhang provided Joe Joyce, who recently activated a rematch clause, will step aside.
Earlier this year, talks fell through for a match between Fury and WBA/IBF/WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk, although that fight may still take place in December in Saudi Arabia as part of a potential doubleheader of Fury-Usyk and Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder.
The problem with Ruiz no matter what the financial demands were are with his discipline in training. Ruiz was unpredictable with his performances depending on his focus in training. I do admire Usyk putting Fury on the spot over donating some of his purse to Ukraine should they fight. Fury pipes down once Usyk said he will take less cash for the fight. Now all the sudden, the fight is in jeopardy. LOL… Now, the talks begin for another fight in December. Good grief….. Fury needs to quit blowing hot air and split a purse to make the fight happen.
What Fury does with his money is his business. So tired of all these Ukrainians trying to shake everybody down.
I agree. This diva-“A”side behavior has gotten out of control. A well trained Ruiz is a nightmare for anyone in the top 10 and he could end up winning, but that’s a big if. In Fury’s eyes, perhaps an opponent asking for a fair share is too much. He needs to s#1t or get off the pot. An active heavyweight division with at least 5 good fighters is traditionally great for the sport and these people are wasting time. As of right now, they are going down as “what-could-have-beens”.
F Ukraine. They have stolen enough Money already…
If no Ruiz and no Zhang…. Fury – Bakole? Fury – Wallin 2??? Frank Sanchez would be good but, unfortunately, I heard he was fighting Chris Arreola.
I believe there are plenty of fighters that willingly would step on the plate to face Fury (Hrgovic, Parker, Otto Wallin, Jared Anderson, Sanchez and more) but the problem is Fury and his crazy demands. Ruiz is an exception and we don’t know how much he was offered or maybe he is overpricing himself, but the truth is that boxing is fine with out Fury.
WTF is going on with Ruiz!
He’s wasting his potential!
He needs to fight the big names in order to keep himself in contention and stop his prima donna attitude by demanding BIG $$$ (that ruined Mikey Garcia). I think he would have given Fury some problems maybe even scored the upset, unlikely from what I saw against Arreola, and risen his stock even more.
He can worry about making bigger money after he’s champion.
I think Usyk has some people in the Heavyweight division pretty nervous.. they don’t even know what to do. Just fight the guy already. They do this for a living.. what gives
Joyce should try and get a deal to step aside and fight the winner
Not sure how much money Andy wanted but it’s obvious he had zero chance against a giant like Tyson Fury…
Fury is an irritating knob. Does he actually want to carry on fighting?
I heard Ruiz wanted a container load of snickers