Looks like a proposed summer fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and former unified champion Andy Ruiz is off the table, reportedly due to Ruiz’ financial demands. Fury could still could potentially face Zhilei Zhang provided Joe Joyce, who recently activated a rematch clause, will step aside.

Earlier this year, talks fell through for a match between Fury and WBA/IBF/WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk, although that fight may still take place in December in Saudi Arabia as part of a potential doubleheader of Fury-Usyk and Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder.