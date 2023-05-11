By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #1 Jason Moloney (25-2, 19 KOs) will be in action against WBO #2 Vincent Astrolabio (18-3, 13 KOs) on Saturday with the vacant WBO 118 pound title up for grabs in Stockton Arena, Stockton, California. Moloney isn’t concerned by the fact that Astrolabio is promoted and mentored by ring legend Manny Pacquiao.

“There will only ever be one Manny Pacquiao,” Moloney told Fox Sports Australia. “And I’m not getting into the ring with him. Of course, Astrolabio will have drawn inspiration from Manny and no doubt he’s also trying to follow in his footsteps. But again, there’s only one Pacquiao and he isn’t getting into the ring to fight me this weekend.”

Moloney added, “I’ll stop [Astrolabio] inside 12. Not sure if it will be a body shot or head shot, but I want to make a statement in this fight because, yes, it’s about becoming world champion.”