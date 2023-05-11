IBF #14 super bantamweight “Magic” Mike Plania (27-2, 14 KOs) faces veteran Mark Anthony Garaldo (38-12-3, 19 KOs) in an eight round non-title clash to be held at the Sanman Gym in General Santos City, Philippines on May 17. Plania suffered a decision loss against world-rated Raeese Aleem last September on the Ruiz-Ortiz PPV in Los Angeles, but most recently stopped Jeffrey Francisco in the opening round last December. He is looking to pile up more wins on his resume in order to climb the rankings and land another big fight in the near future. The event is being presented by Sanman Promotions and will be free to the public. It can also be viewed live via the Sanman Boxing facebook page.

