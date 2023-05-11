By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® talked to WBA #10 super lightweight and rising star Kenneth Simms Jr (19-2-1, 7 KOs) who fights WBA #3 Batyr Akhmedov (9-2, 8 KOs) in a WBA world title eliminator this Saturday in Vegas and shown live on Showtime Boxing. The card is headlined by Rolly Romero vs. Ismael Barroso for the vacant WBA super lightweight world title. Simms discussed his fight with Akhmedov, the Tank body shot versus KingRy, his relationship with Andre Ward and much more in this exclusive interview.

