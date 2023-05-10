Super lightweight contenders Rolando “Rolly” Romero (14-1, 12 KOs) and Ismael Barroso (24-3-2, 22 KOs) commented on their Showtime-televised clash for the vacant WBA world title this Saturday from The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Romero was originally slated to face reigning WBA champion Alberto Puello, but Puello was dropped because of a failed VADA test and WBA #1 Barroso stepped in.

Rolly Romero: “It doesn’t matter who I fight on May 13. I’m a star and I’m gonna shine no matter what. I can’t wait to put on a show in my hometown of Las Vegas and for everyone watching on SHOWTIME. I’m leaving the ring with that belt.”

Ismael Barroso: “I’m very happy about this opportunity and I’m not going to waste it. On May 13 you will see an extremely hungry fighter going all out for the victory. I’m very thankful to my team for getting me this opportunity and for standing by my side throughout everything. On May 13 I’m winning that title!”